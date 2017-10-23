BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts interest rate cut by 50 bps on savings account balances between 10 mln rupees - 50 mln rupees * Says kotak mahindra bank holds retail savings rate despite falling trend

BRIEF-Narbada Gems and Jewellery approves to avail 50 mln rupees from Kotak Mahindra Bank * Approved to avail fund based working capital financial facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank aggregating to INR 50 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uPDXkF) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank has made more than needed provisions on accounts taken to bankruptcy July 20 Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD Dipak Gupta and CFO Jaimin Bhatt speaking to reporters:

Indian shares muted; Kotak Mahindra gains, Mindtree falls July 20 Indian shares were largely flat on Thursday, as investors parsed through earnings, buying into stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd that beat results while hitting those such as Mindtree Ltd that missed estimates.

Kotak Mahindra Bank first-quarter net profit rises 23 percent Kotak Mahindra Bank , India's fourth largest private sector lender by assets, posted a 23 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest and fee income.

BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as MD and vice chairman * Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as executive vice chairman and MD