Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)
LAEP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
5.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
5.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€5.56
€5.56
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
248,429
248,429
52-wk High
€5.96
€5.96
52-wk Low
€3.10
€3.10
Tue, Sep 19 2017
France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation
French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.
BRIEF-Latecoere wins contract with Boeing for the 777x
* SELECTED BY BOEING TO PROVIDE VIDEO ON BOARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDING CAMERAS AND MONITORS FOR THE 777X Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Latecoere's Systèmes d'interconnexion wins first North American contract (June 21)
* SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT
