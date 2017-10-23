Online betting boosts profits for Ladbrokes Coral Aug 31 British betting company Ladbrokes Coral Group reported a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profits on Thursday which it said was due to strong trading online.

BRIEF-Ladbrokes Coral reports HY revenue of 1.2 bln stg * HY GROUP REVENUE 1,204.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 661.8 MILLION STG

Gaming group GVC held takeover talks with Ladbrokes Coral: sources LONDON British online gambling company GVC Holdings recently held talks about a takeover of bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral but discussions ended without a deal, two sources familiar with the matter said.

BRIEF-Block trade-Bookrunner says certain Apollo Funds, Cerberus, Anchorage sell 90.0 mln shares in ladbrokes Coral Group * BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS, CERBERUS AND ANCHORAGE SELL 90.0 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP

UPDATE 1-UK's Ladbrokes sees more savings from Coral deal July 27 Britain's largest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral Group said it expected to find higher savings from last year's merger and reported a small increase in first-half group net revenue.

BRIEF-CORRECTED-Ladbrokes Coral Group says on track for full year * Says on track for full year; synergies upgraded to £150 million