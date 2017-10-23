Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)
UPDATE 2-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff
* Lufthansa struck pensions deal this month (Adds share price, analyst comment, detail)
FRANKFURT The future of Bombardier’s CSeries programme is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT The future of Bombardier’s CSeries program is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Oct 17 The future of Bombardier’s CSeries programme is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.
Eurowings sees $1 billion-plus revenue boost from Air Berlin deal
DUESSELDORF, Germany Eurowings should get a revenue boost of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) a year from parent Lufthansa's deal to buy part of Air Berlin , Eurowings Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday.
* Alitalia short-haul could also be added to Eurowings - CEO (Adds further CEO comments, background)
DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 17 A deal to buy large parts of Air Berlin should boost annual revenues at Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings to more than 5 billion euros ($5.88 billion), Eurowings Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday.
Lufthansa CEO expects to benefit from Airbus, Bombardier deal
BRUSSELS Lufthansa will benefit from future cooperation between airplane makers Airbus and Bombardier as it is a major customer of both companies, the German airline's chief executive Carsten Spohr said.
UPDATE 2-Lufthansa, easyJet among seven bidders for ailing Alitalia
* Lufthansa, easyJet bid only for parts of airline (Recasts after Alitalia, easyJet statements, adds analysts, context)
