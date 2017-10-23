Lufthansa says CSeries' future more sustainable after Airbus deal FRANKFURT The future of Bombardier’s CSeries programme is more secure after Airbus took a majority stake, customer Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

Eurowings sees $1 billion-plus revenue boost from Air Berlin deal DUESSELDORF, Germany Eurowings should get a revenue boost of more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) a year from parent Lufthansa's deal to buy part of Air Berlin , Eurowings Chief Executive Thorsten Dirks said on Tuesday.

Lufthansa CEO expects to benefit from Airbus, Bombardier deal BRUSSELS Lufthansa will benefit from future cooperation between airplane makers Airbus and Bombardier as it is a major customer of both companies, the German airline's chief executive Carsten Spohr said.

UPDATE 2-Lufthansa, easyJet among seven bidders for ailing Alitalia * Lufthansa, easyJet bid only for parts of airline (Recasts after Alitalia, easyJet statements, adds analysts, context)