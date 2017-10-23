UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief * Company says CFO exit not linked to analyst complaints (Adds comments from sources familiar with hiring)

LafargeHolcim names new CFO ZURICH, Oct 9 Cement maker LafargeHolcim on Monday said Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International would replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year.

UPDATE 2-Cement group LafargeHolcim cuts global demand outlook * To overcome market decline with higher pricing, efficiencies

India's Ambuja Cements June-qtr consolidated profit rises 12 pct July 24 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world's No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd , posted an about 12 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

France starts inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syria activities - source PARIS France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, investigating "the financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.

UPDATE 2-France starts inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syria activities -source PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, investigating "the financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.

France starts judicial inquiry into LafargeHolcim's Syrian activities - source PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, with the probe looking into the "financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.

LafargeHolcim to launch Swiss share buyback on June 1 ZURICH LafargeHolcim will start on June 1 its share buyback program worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion), the world's biggest cement group said on Wednesday.