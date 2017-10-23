LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)
LICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
651.00INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.05 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
Rs663.05
Open
Rs663.10
Day's High
Rs668.10
Day's Low
Rs648.10
Volume
1,713,634
Avg. Vol
1,626,444
52-wk High
Rs794.00
52-wk Low
Rs467.85
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-D B Realty executes debt settlement deal with LIC Housing Finance
* Says co, LIC Housing Finance executed debt settlement deal dated Oct 16
BRIEF-India's LIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit up about 15 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 5.31 billion rupees
BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
