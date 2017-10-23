Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used "spin and puff" in HBOS deal, court told LONDON, Oct 18 Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wedesday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.

Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed a deal to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business, the bank said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit * ‍ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH TO ACQUIRE ITS UK WORKPLACE PENSIONS AND SAVINGS BUSINESS WITH ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF 19 BILLION STG​

MOVES-Thurman to head Lloyds transaction banking LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Ed Thurman as head of global transaction banking (GTB) under a rejig of senior management in its commercial banking division.

MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit Oct 11 Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.

Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticized by trade union Unite.