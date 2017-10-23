Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY.L)
67.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
67.00
--
--
--
--
167,363,680
73.58
53.25
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Lloyds investor lawsuit over HBOS deal 'fundamentally flawed', court hears
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group saw a "unique opportunity" in buying struggling rival HBOS during the credit crisis and an investor lawsuit is "fundamentally flawed", a lawyer for the bank told London's High Court on Thursday.
Ex-Lloyds bank bosses used "spin and puff" in HBOS deal, court told
LONDON, Oct 18 Former bosses of Lloyds Banking Group used "spin and sales puff" to win over investors and secure a "disastrous" acquisition of rival HBOS during the credit crisis, a lawyer for thousands of shareholders told London's High Court on Wedesday.
Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.
UPDATE 1-Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business
LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business as it expands its retirement business, the bank said on Thursday.
Lloyds buys Zurich UK's pensions, savings business
LONDON, Oct 12 Lloyds Banking Group has agreed a deal to buy Zurich Insurance's UK workplace pensions and savings business, the bank said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Lloyds Banking to buy Zurich UK workplace pensions and savings unit
* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH TO ACQUIRE ITS UK WORKPLACE PENSIONS AND SAVINGS BUSINESS WITH ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF 19 BILLION STG
MOVES-Thurman to head Lloyds transaction banking
LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Ed Thurman as head of global transaction banking (GTB) under a rejig of senior management in its commercial banking division.
MOVES-Lloyds Banking makes two appointments in commercial banking unit
Oct 11 Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it made two appointments in its commercial banking division, including naming a new managing director of global transaction banking.
Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticized by trade union Unite.
Lloyds bank to transfer 1,000 staff to India's Tata Consultancy Services
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Tuesday told about 1,000 staff in its insurance division that they will be moving to Diligenta, a subsidiary of India's Tata Consultancy Services , in a move criticised by trade union Unite.
- European Stocks Rise Amid Mixed Earnings as Fed Prepares for Two-Day Meeting
- Twenty-Five European Banks Fail Stress Test, But Half Have Already Raised New Capital
- European Indices Rise as Scottish Independence Skeptics Win Poll; SAP deal falls flat
- Scotland's Upcoming Referendum on Leaving the United Kingdom Unsettles the Markets
- Eurozone Economies Stagnate, but Markets Shrug Off the Gloom
- Markets Recover a Little, but Portugal Forced to Rescue Banco Espirito Santo