Lookers PLC (LOOK.L)
LOOK.L on London Stock Exchange
104.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
104.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.75 (-3.48%)
-3.75 (-3.48%)
Prev Close
107.75
107.75
Open
103.75
103.75
Day's High
107.50
107.50
Day's Low
102.00
102.00
Volume
127,089
127,089
Avg. Vol
545,361
545,361
52-wk High
136.68
136.68
52-wk Low
96.25
96.25
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 16 2017
UPDATE 1-Car dealership Lookers lowers UK market expectations
LONDON, Aug 16 The chief executive of one of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers told Reuters on Wednesday he now expects the British new car market to shrink by 3 percent this year, downgrading his outlook due to Brexit and political uncertainty.
Car dealership Lookers sees UK market still strong in 2017
LONDON, Aug 16 One of Britain's biggest car dealership chains Lookers said it still expected new car sales to be at a "historically high level" this year despite four consecutive months of drops.
Select another date:
- Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Looker Counts On Big Data Analytics
- Why Looksmart Holders May Realize Less Than $1 Per Share In Value
- What You Need To Know About The LookSmart Merger Spin-Off
- LookSmart (LOOK) Stock Skyrocketing Today on Spin Off and Merger Announcement
- LookSmart: Clickable Is Gaining Traction But Overshadowed By Near Term Liquidity Risk
- AOL Surges, General Electric Drops: Tech Winners & Losers