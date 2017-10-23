Edition:
India

Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L)

LRE.L on London Stock Exchange

672.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
672.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
404,574
52-wk High
775.00
52-wk Low
608.00

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 9 2017

Insurer Lancashire sees losses of up to $212 mln from hurricanes, Mexico earthquakes ​

LONDON, Oct 9 Insurer Lancashire Holdings said on Monday it estimated that its losses from hurricanes in the Caribbean and southern United States and earthquakes in Mexico would be between $106 million and $212 million.

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Insurer Lancashire makes underwriting appointments

* JAMES IRVINE IS TO BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHIEF UNDERWRITING OFFICER FOR LANCASHIRE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED IN BERMUDA

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Aug 31 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

CORRECTED-Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Aug 30 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is only exposed to the first $40 million of claims in its main Bermuda property reinsurance account and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is not exposed to the first $40 million of windstorm reinsurance claims and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

Insurer Lancashire expects limited claims payout from Harvey

Aug 30 Property and casualty insurer and reinsurer Lancashire Holdings is not exposed to the first $40 million of windstorm reinsurance claims and does not expect to pay out huge amounts from Tropical Storm Harvey, its head of investor relations said.

BRIEF-LXI Reit acquires Motorpoint car showroom in Burnley, Lancashire

* ACQUIRED MOTORPOINT CAR SHOWROOM IN BURNLEY, LANCASHIRE FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF £5.7 MILLION

UPDATE 1-Insurer Lancashire Holdings H1 pretax profit up 18 pct

LONDON, July 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Thursday as it kept a tight rein on overheads and underwriting in challenging markets.

Insurer Lancashire Holdings profit before tax up at $67 mln in H1

LONDON, July 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 18 percent rise in first-half pretax profit despite challenging market conditions as it continued to moderate its risk exposure against a tough underwriting environment.

Insurer Lancashire's quarterly profit rises

May 4 Insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit as it moderated its risk exposure against a tough underwriting environment.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More LRE.L Market Views