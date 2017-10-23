BRIEF-LSEG to increase its majority shareholding in LCH * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF LCH TO ACQUIRE FURTHER SHARES IN LCH​

LSE would gain from takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear- UBS analysts LONDON, Aug 31 A London Stock Exchange Group takeover of "hidden jewel" Euroclear would make financial sense and give rival Deutsche Boerse a run for its money, UBS analysts said on Thursday.

London Stock Exchange Group tests blockchain for private company shares NEW YORK/LONDON The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has teamed up with IBM to build a blockchain-based platform to digitally issue private shares of small and medium enterprises in Italy.

FTSE Russell leaning toward minimum threshold for voting rights - CEO HONG KONG FTSE Russell is likely to restrict the inclusion of companies with unequal voting rights in some of its equity indexes, to address investor concerns over falling corporate governance standards, the CEO of the world's largest index company said.

FTSE Russell leaning toward minimum threshold for voting rights - CEO * FTSE Russell launched unequal voting rights consultation in June

BRIEF-London Stock Exchange Group sees group EBITDA margin about 55 pct by 2019 * ‍Sees ftse russell- continued double-digit revenue growth - 2017-2019​