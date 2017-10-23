Edition:
India

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS)

LTFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

209.60INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.65 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
Rs204.95
Open
Rs205.00
Day's High
Rs210.40
Day's Low
Rs205.00
Volume
4,577,181
Avg. Vol
5,979,237
52-wk High
Rs212.90
52-wk Low
Rs80.95

Fri, Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDS/bonds of up to 20 billion rupees on a private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

ADVISORY-Alert on L&T Finance getting shareholders' nod for CFO appointment withdrawn

The alert on L&T Finance Holdings Ltd getting shareholders' approval for CFO appointment is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued off a press release from GE T&D India Ltd, an unrelated company.

BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments

* Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qucJxC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings March-qtr profit rises about 9 pct

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees

