ADVISORY-Alert on L&T Finance getting shareholders' nod for CFO appointment withdrawn The alert on L&T Finance Holdings Ltd getting shareholders' approval for CFO appointment is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued off a press release from GE T&D India Ltd, an unrelated company.

BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings June-qtr consol net profit up 49 pct * Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.31 billion rupees

BRIEF-L&T Finance Holdings approves allotment of 63.8 mln shares to BC Asia Growth Investments * Says approved the allotment of 63.8 million equity shares to BC Asia Growth Investments Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qucJxC) Further company coverage: