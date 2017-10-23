Edition:
India

Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)

LUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
48,361
52-wk High
$6.50
52-wk Low
$4.59

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Lundin Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lundin Gold draws $150 mln under project financing package

* Lundin Gold draws $150 million under project financing package

* Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte

BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Lundin Gold Inc - engaged in talks with parties, including financial institutions, strategic and other potential investors on project financing

