Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)
LUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
5.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.20
$5.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
48,361
48,361
52-wk High
$6.50
$6.50
52-wk Low
$4.59
$4.59
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Lundin Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.01
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lundin Gold draws $150 mln under project financing package
* Lundin Gold draws $150 million under project financing package
BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
* Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces US$400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
* Lundin Gold announces us$400 - $450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Lundin Gold Inc - engaged in talks with parties, including financial institutions, strategic and other potential investors on project financing
Select another date: