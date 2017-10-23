Edition:
India

Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)

LUN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.97
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,691,546
52-wk High
$10.13
52-wk Low
$5.02

Tue, Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports qtrly earnings per share $0.10

* Sales for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $454.7 million, an increase of $112.4 million in comparison to Q2 of prior year

BRIEF-Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results

* Announces Neves-corvo zinc expansion project feasibility study results

BRIEF-Lundin Mining to dual list directly on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Lundin Mining announces declaration of dividend and intention to dual list directly on nasdaq stockholm

BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

