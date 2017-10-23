Edition:
India

Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS)

LUPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,038.45INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.75 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,051.20
Open
Rs1,058.00
Day's High
Rs1,058.30
Day's Low
Rs1,028.00
Volume
545,519
Avg. Vol
1,803,546
52-wk High
Rs1,573.60
52-wk Low
Rs917.55

Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Lupin's U.S. unit Lupin Inc buys Symbiomix Therapeutics‍​

* Says acquisition made for a cash consideration of USD 150 million including a USD 50 million upfront and other time‐based payments‍​‍​‍​

Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.

BRIEF-Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S.

* Says Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S. Source text - http://bit.ly/2zcIe3c Further company coverage:

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain, hypertension

* Says drug indicated for management of patients with angina pectoris and for the treatment of hypertension‍​‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fVIiw5 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​

* Says gets FDA nod for generic Acticlate tablets‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fWyUc6 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lupin gets FDA nod for generic inflammatory skin disorder treatment

* Gets FDA nod for generic treatment, clobetasol propionate lotion‍​, to treat a type of inflammatory skin disorder Source text: http://bit.ly/2xEcWE4 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets FDA nod for generic flagyl tablets

* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic flagyl tablets

BRIEF-India's Lupin gets U.S. FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet

* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic vibra-tabs tablet

BRIEF-Lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S.

* Says lupin launches generic benicar tablets in the U.S. Source text - http://bit.ly/2vXYmmI Further company coverage:

