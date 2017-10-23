LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)
237.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
€237.65
608,179
€242.60
€159.90
Thu, Oct 19 2017
LVMH aims to build cognac stocks, starting with more vineyards
COGNAC, France Luxury goods maker LVMH hopes to be well on its way to remedying its cognac shortage two years from now, billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said on Wednesday, as its Hennessy label struggles to keep up with demand in the United States.
UPDATE 2-LVMH flags tougher year end even as China boosts Q3 sales
* LVMH points to tougher comparisons, cognac blip in Q4 (Recasts and updates following conference call with analysts)
BRIEF-LVMH says growth in China outpaced rest of Asia
Oct 10 LVMH Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony:
LVMH shares climb to near record highs after Q3 sales rise
PARIS, Oct 10 Shares in LVMH climbed on Tuesday to approach record highs, after the world's biggest luxury goods company reported higher-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter.
UPDATE 1-LVMH sets high bar for luxury peers as it trumps revenue forecast
* LVMH due to hold analyst call on Oct. 10 at 1300 GMT (Adds details, quote)
LVMH beats forecasts with strong fashion, leather goods Q3 sales
PARIS, Oct 9 LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods company, on Monday reported a 12 percent rise in like-for-like revenues in the third quarter of 2017, beating estimates after a strong showing by its clothing and leather goods division.
CORRECTED-Richemont hires former LVMH HR head to bolster management team
ZURICH, Sept 21 Luxury goods group Richemont moved to shore up its management team on Thursday by appointing two outsiders to its senior executive committee.
LVMH keen to be green as sector embraces ethical fashion
PARIS LVMH , the world's largest luxury group, will invest more to improve its environmental credentials as fashion businesses seek to reassure shoppers who are increasingly drawn to eco-friendly brands, it said on Wednesday.
