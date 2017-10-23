Edition:
India

MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO)

MAG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
177,690
52-wk High
$21.99
52-wk Low
$12.75

Select another date:

Sat, Aug 12 2017

BRIEF-MAG Silver Corp - ‍net loss for three months ended June 30 $0.02 per share​

* MAG Silver Corp - ‍net loss for three months ended June 30, $0.02 per share​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-MAG Silver qtrly loss per share $0.004

* Qtrly loss per share $0.004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MAG.TO Market Views