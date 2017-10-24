Edition:
Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)

MAGM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

172.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.35 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs175.90
Open
Rs177.45
Day's High
Rs177.45
Day's Low
Rs170.75
Volume
77,064
Avg. Vol
331,993
52-wk High
Rs192.00
52-wk Low
Rs85.50

Mon, Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp completes buying 26 pct shares of Magma ITL Finance

* Says completion of acquisition of 26 percent equity shares of Magma ITL Finance Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance

* Magma Fincorp - approved acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance from International Tractors Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

* Gets members' nod for scheme of merger of unit, Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services

* Seeks members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

* Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss

* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

