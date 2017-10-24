BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance * Magma Fincorp - approved acquisition of 26 percent stake of Magma ITL Finance from International Tractors Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp gets members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co * Gets members' nod for scheme of merger of unit, Magma Advisory Services with co

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp seeks members' nod for scheme of merger with Magma Advisory Services * Seeks members' nod for scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

BRIEF-Magma Fincorp approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co * Approves scheme of merger of Magma Advisory Services with co

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr loss * March quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss * March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago