Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.BO)
1,355.95INR
2:31pm IST
Rs-18.50 (-1.35%)
Rs1,374.45
Rs1,375.30
Rs1,391.95
Rs1,347.50
29,130
98,553
Rs1,459.50
Rs1,141.80
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers
* Says approved scheme of arrangement between Mahindra Two Wheelers and Mahindra & Mahindra Source text - http://bit.ly/2gkepFR Further company coverage:
MEDIA-Shapoorji Pallonji, Liberty House, Mahindra & Mahindra in race to buy India's ABG Shipyard - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's Mahindra looks to buy Ford's platform to build electric sedan - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra to invest up to 40 bln rupees to boost e-vehicle business - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL
Oct 5 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd MD Pawan Kumar Goenka :
BUZZ-India's Mahindra & Mahindra up; EESL to purchase 150 electric cars from co
** Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rises as much as 2.1 pct to 1,316 rupees, highest since Sept 13
MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra matches Tata Motors's bid for supply of e-vehicles to EESL - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's Energy Efficiency Services offers 40 pct e-car order to Mahindra & Mahindra if it matches Tata bid - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75
* Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLWf3o Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y
* Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year