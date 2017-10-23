MEDIA-Shapoorji Pallonji, Liberty House, Mahindra & Mahindra in race to buy India's ABG Shipyard - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Mahindra looks to buy Ford's platform to build electric sedan - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra to invest up to 40 bln rupees to boost e-vehicle business - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co ‍​not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL Oct 5 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd MD Pawan Kumar Goenka :

BUZZ-India's Mahindra & Mahindra up; EESL to purchase 150 electric cars from co ** Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rises as much as 2.1 pct to 1,316 rupees, highest since Sept 13

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra matches Tata Motors's bid for supply of e-vehicles to EESL - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Energy Efficiency Services offers 40 pct e-car order to Mahindra & Mahindra if it matches Tata bid - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75 * Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLWf3o Further company coverage: