Edition:
India

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS)

MAHM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,367.05INR
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.70 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs1,375.75
Open
Rs1,380.00
Day's High
Rs1,393.95
Day's Low
Rs1,346.60
Volume
599,664
Avg. Vol
1,005,787
52-wk High
Rs1,458.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.40

Select another date:

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra ‍approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers

* Says ‍approved scheme of arrangement between Mahindra Two Wheelers and Mahindra & Mahindra Source text - http://bit.ly/2gkepFR Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

MEDIA-Shapoorji Pallonji, Liberty House, Mahindra & Mahindra in race to buy India's ABG Shipyard - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Mahindra looks to buy Ford's platform to build electric sedan - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra to invest up to 40 bln rupees to boost e-vehicle business - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co ‍​not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL

Oct 5 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd MD Pawan Kumar Goenka :

BUZZ-India's Mahindra & Mahindra up; EESL to purchase 150 electric cars from co

** Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd rises as much as 2.1 pct to 1,316 rupees, highest since Sept 13

MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra matches Tata Motors's bid for supply of e-vehicles to EESL - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Energy Efficiency Services offers 40 pct e-car order to Mahindra & Mahindra if it matches Tata bid - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra launches construction equipment Mahindra Roadmaster G75

* Launches motor grader-Mahindra Roadmaster G75 under construction equipment business Source text: http://bit.ly/2fLWf3o Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept total sales up about 16 pct y-o-y

* Sept total sales of 53,663 units versus 46,130 units last year

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MAHM.NS Market Views