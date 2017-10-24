Edition:
Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)

MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

435.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.20 (-3.37%)
Prev Close
Rs451.10
Open
Rs453.10
Day's High
Rs456.00
Day's Low
Rs431.20
Volume
78,339
Avg. Vol
208,338
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI

* Places restrictions on the purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages Ltd by FIIs/FPIs Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ygubtr)

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1

Sept 29 Manpasand Beverages Ltd: * Says approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares

* Gets shareholders' nod to increase auhtorised share capiral of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fhzILA) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

* Says recommended to issue bonus shares in ratio of 1:1 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ww8iVV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit after tax 359.1 million rupees versus profit 286.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products

* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

