Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

575.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs14.35 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs561.30
Open
Rs566.65
Day's High
Rs577.95
Day's Low
Rs564.05
Volume
531,612
Avg. Vol
766,383
52-wk High
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95

Thu, Sep 21 2017

MEDIA-Max Financial Services in talks with Aditya Birla for merger of life insurance businesses - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-India's Max Financial jumps on block deals

** Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd surge as much as 4.8 pct, their biggest intraday pct gain since June 30

Goldman units to sell up to $110 million stake in India's Max Financial

MUMBAI Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $110 million in India's Max Financial Services Ltd on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.

BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services June-qtr profit down about 38 pct

* Net profit after tax in June quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; total revenue was 1.32 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vmo1Xw) Further company coverage:

Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance

India's Max Financial Services on Monday called off its proposed merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd, citing delays in the process.

BRIEF-Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life

* Inordinate time associated with finalization and approval of structures led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life

BRIEF-Max Financial Services withdraws merger agreement with HDFC Standard Life Insurance

* Amalgamation agreement between co, Max Life Insurance, Max India and HDFC Standard Life Insurance is not being extended further

