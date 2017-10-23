UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments WASHINGTON British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc , the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE Software Q3 revenue falls 3 percent * Q3 reported revenue was us$718m, down 3% year over year, down 2% when adjusted for divestitures and currency

BRIEF-Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business * Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business, announces formation of Micro Focus Government Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Micro Focus Int'l updates on share capital consolidation, return of value * $500,000,000 RETURN OF VALUE WILL BE CONVERTED TO POUNDS STERLING AT EXCHANGE RATE OF $1.29490 TO £1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Lonza says acquires Micro-Macinazione * Lonza acquires Micro-Macinazione to create the global leader in micronization capacity and capabilities

BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl full-year core earnings rise 4.2 pct * Fy pretax profit 196.3 million usd versus 195.4 million usd year ago

BRIEF-Micro-X says Carestream receives FDA 510(K) approval for Nano * Carestream receives FDA 510(K) approval for Nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: