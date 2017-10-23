Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
2,467.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,467.00
--
--
--
--
2,450,429
2,887.83
2,098.67
Tue, Oct 10 2017
UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments
WASHINGTON British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc , the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.
UK tech firm Micro Focus to curb code reviews by 'high risk' governments
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 British tech firm Micro Focus International Plc, the new owner of ArcSight security software, said it would restrict reviews of the core operating instructions in its products by "high-risk" governments, after Reuters reported that the application had been scrutinized by Russia.
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Micro Focus says HPE Software Q3 revenue falls 3 percent
* Q3 reported revenue was us$718m, down 3% year over year, down 2% when adjusted for divestitures and currency
BRIEF-Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business
* Micro Focus completes merger with HPE software business, announces formation of Micro Focus Government Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Micro Focus Int'l updates on share capital consolidation, return of value
* $500,000,000 RETURN OF VALUE WILL BE CONVERTED TO POUNDS STERLING AT EXCHANGE RATE OF $1.29490 TO £1.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Lonza says acquires Micro-Macinazione
* Lonza acquires Micro-Macinazione to create the global leader in micronization capacity and capabilities
BRIEF-Micro Focus Intl full-year core earnings rise 4.2 pct
* Fy pretax profit 196.3 million usd versus 195.4 million usd year ago
BRIEF-Micro-X says Carestream receives FDA 510(K) approval for Nano
* Carestream receives FDA 510(K) approval for Nano Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Micro Focus investors back deal to buy HPE software business
* All of resolutions proposed at meeting were duly passed on a poll vote
