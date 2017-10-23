Edition:
McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

MCS.L on London Stock Exchange

161.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
161.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,406,680
52-wk High
199.60
52-wk Low
142.94

Wed, Jul 5 2017

UK's McCarthy & Stone order book robust, but slows post polls

July 5 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retirees, reported a hefty order book of forward sales since March, but said sales momentum slowed in recent weeks, hurt by uncertainty brought on by the country's general election.

