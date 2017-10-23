Edition:
Maisons du Monde SA (MDM.PA)

MDM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

36.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€36.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
68,874
52-wk High
€38.58
52-wk Low
€23.08

Wed, May 17 2017

BRIEF-Bain Capital says proceeds of 225 mln eur from Maisons du Monde stake sale

May 17 Bain Capital says proceeds of 225 million euros from sale Of 15.8 pct stake in Maisons Du Monde Sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde

* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde

