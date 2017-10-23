MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)
Thu, Jul 27 2017
BRIEF-MEG Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.35
* MEG Energy reports solid second quarter 2017 results supported by record low per barrel non-energy operating costs, while successfully completing major turnaround activities
BRIEF-MEG Energy says maintenance underway at 82,000 bpd oil sands plant
* Says planned maintenance currently underway at phases 1 and 2 of 82,000 barrel per day Christina Lake oil sands project Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
UPDATE 1-Canada's MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on higher prices, lower costs
May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.
Canada's MEG Energy reports smaller quarterly profit
May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly profit compared with a year earlier, when the company recorded higher gains related to foreign exchange and commodity risk management.
BRIEF-MEG Energy qtrly net earnings $1.6 mln vs. $130.8 mln
* On track to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 BPD-82,000 BPD, targets exit production for 2017 of 86,000 BPD-89,000 BPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
