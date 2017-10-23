Edition:
MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO)

MEG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$5.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,147,610
52-wk High
$9.83
52-wk Low
$3.28

BRIEF-MEG Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​

* MEG Energy reports solid second quarter 2017 results supported by record low per barrel non-energy operating costs, while successfully completing major turnaround activities

BRIEF-MEG Energy says maintenance underway at 82,000 bpd oil sands plant

* Says planned maintenance currently underway at phases 1 and 2 of 82,000 barrel per day Christina Lake oil sands project Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

UPDATE 1-Canada's MEG Energy posts smaller-than-expected loss on higher prices, lower costs

May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher bitumen prices and lower production costs.

Canada's MEG Energy reports smaller quarterly profit

May 11 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller quarterly profit compared with a year earlier, when the company recorded higher gains related to foreign exchange and commodity risk management.

BRIEF-MEG Energy qtrly net earnings $1.6 mln vs. $130.8 mln

* On track to meet annual production guidance of 80,000 BPD-82,000 BPD, targets exit production for 2017 of 86,000 BPD-89,000 BPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

