Mexico's Mexichem says several units declare force majeure due to Harvey impact MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem said on Friday that several of its units have declared force majeure due to interruptions of supply of PVC resins following damages provoked by Hurricane Harvey.

UPDATE 3-Mexichem to take over Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in $1.5 bln deal JERUSALEM, Aug 7 Mexican industrial group Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in a deal valuing the company at $1.895 billion, Netafim said on Monday.

