Magna International Inc (MG.TO)

MG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

69.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$69.87
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
964,764
52-wk High
$70.13
52-wk Low
$49.44

Wed, Oct 18 2017

BRIEF-Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China

* Magna International - ‍has entered into a JV agreement with Huayu Automotive Systems Co, a subsidiary of Saic Motor​

BRIEF-Huayu Automotive Systems, Magna's unit to set up JV

* Says it, Magna International's unit plan to set up jv with registered capital at 200 million yuan ($30.20 million)

BRIEF-Magna International to build new paint line in Slovenia

* Magna to build new paint line in Slovenia to support Graz Vehicle production

Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project

Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology

* Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market Source text - () Further company coverage:

Canadian car parts maker Magna wins Slovenia construction permit

LJUBLJANA, Oct 5 Slovenia has granted Canadian car parts maker Magna International a construction permit to build a paint factory in northeastern Slovenia, the Environment Ministry and Magna said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Magna International says‍ reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco legal proceedings​

* Magna International Inc - ‍ reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco Ltd legal proceedings​

BRIEF-Magna announces senior notes offering

* Magna International Inc - ‍Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.500% and will mature on September 25, 2027​

BRIEF-Magna expands in Alabama with aluminum casting facility

* Magna International Inc - ‍expanding operations to add aluminum casting capabilities at its Kamtek facility in Birmingham, Alabama​

Magna pitches new self-driving vehicle system

DETROIT Auto supplier Magna International Inc on Thursday said it is developing a system automakers can use to enable vehicles to drive themselves without requiring bulky rooftop sensors or other compromises to vehicle styling.

