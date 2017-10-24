Edition:
India

Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGAS.NS)

MGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,227.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs31.75 (+2.65%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.00
Open
Rs1,202.00
Day's High
Rs1,233.00
Day's Low
Rs1,189.35
Volume
367,022
Avg. Vol
208,346
52-wk High
Rs1,233.00
52-wk Low
Rs635.10

Fri, Sep 15 2017

BRIEF-Mahanagar Gas commences PNG supply in Dombivili

* Mahanagar gas - commences PNG supply in Dombivili Source text: [Mahanagar Gas Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated September 14, 2017, titled "Mahanagar Gas Commences PNG Supply in Dombivili.".] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Gas June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 927.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Gas March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 994.7 million rupees versus 843.9 million rupees year ago

