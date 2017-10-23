Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)
MGNS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,391.00GBp
3:50pm IST
1,391.00GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.29%)
-4.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
1,395.00
1,395.00
Open
1,391.00
1,391.00
Day's High
1,404.00
1,404.00
Day's Low
1,391.00
1,391.00
Volume
1,188
1,188
Avg. Vol
120,241
120,241
52-wk High
1,500.00
1,500.00
52-wk Low
685.50
685.50
Select another date:
Wed, Jul 19 2017
UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast
July 19 Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.
British construction company Morgan Sindall hikes full-year forecast
July 19 British construction company Morgan Sindall expects full-year results to be significantly ahead of its expectations, it said on Wednesday, citing a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business.
Select another date: