Edition:
Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)

MGNS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,391.00GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
1,395.00
Open
1,391.00
Day's High
1,404.00
Day's Low
1,391.00
Volume
1,188
Avg. Vol
120,241
52-wk High
1,500.00
52-wk Low
685.50

Wed, Jul 19 2017

UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast

July 19 Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.

