Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)

MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$39.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
183,504
52-wk High
$40.00
52-wk Low
$27.39

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million

Genworth MI Canada posts 20.5 percent rise in profit

May 2 Genworth MI Canada Inc, Canada's largest private residential mortgage insurer, reported a 20.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it earned higher premiums and had lower losses on claims.

