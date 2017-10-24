Sensex ends lower; Infosys biggest drag Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd , while investors await quarterly results from Wipro Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd due later in the day.

Indian shares muted; Kotak Mahindra gains, Mindtree falls July 20 Indian shares were largely flat on Thursday, as investors parsed through earnings, buying into stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd that beat results while hitting those such as Mindtree Ltd that missed estimates.

BUZZ-India's Mindtree hits over 2-1/2-mth low on weak qtrly results ** Mindtree Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct to 485 rupees, its lowest since May 5

BRIEF-India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct * June quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Mindtree gets members' nod for reappointment of Krishnakumar Natarajan as executive chairman * Gets members' nod for reappointment of Krishnakumar Natarajan as executive chairman

BRIEF-Mindtree approves buyback of 4.3 mln shares for 2.70 bln rupees * Says approved buyback of 4.3 million shares at inr 625/share for 2.70 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mindtree to consider buyback of equity shares * Says board to consider buyback of equity shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: