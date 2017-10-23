Edition:
India

MLP SE (MLPG.DE)

MLPG.DE on Xetra

5.91EUR
5:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
€5.97
Open
€5.90
Day's High
€5.96
Day's Low
€5.75
Volume
187,986
Avg. Vol
178,744
52-wk High
€6.50
52-wk Low
€3.48

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 22 2017

Photo

Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.

Continue Reading

UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 Partners to buy Bakken assets from Phillips 66

Sept 22 Phillips 66 Partners LP said on Friday it would buy pipeline and other assets from parent Phillips 66 in a $2.4 billion deal that strengthens the master limited partnership's presence in the prolific Bakken basin.

BRIEF-MLP H1 net profit up 88 pct at EUR 10.5 mln

* 1ST HALF-YEAR 2017: MLP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS

BRIEF-MLP Q1 operating EBIT increases by more than 50 pct to 13.3 million euros

* Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MLPG.DE Market Views