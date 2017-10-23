Edition:
BRIEF-3M company announces pricing of its cash tender offers

* Says ‍pricing of its tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million 5.70 percent notes due 2037 and 6 ⅜ percent debentures due 2028​

BRIEF-3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement

* 3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement

BRIEF-3M Co announced opening of new 3M design center in Japan

* 3M Co announced opening of a new 3M design center in Japan

BRIEF-3M Co - Completes acquisition of Scott Safety

* 3M Co - ‍completes acquisition of Scott Safety and estimates acquisition to be $0.08 dilutive to earnings in Q4​

BRIEF-3M completes sale of its Electronic Monitoring Business

* 3M Co - will record approximately a $0.12 per share benefit in Q4 from divestiture​

BRIEF-3M files lawsuit against Thunder Finish for patent, trademark infringement

* 3M says filed lawsuit against China-based Thunder Finish alleging infringement of patent and trademark rights related to 3M's PPS

BRIEF-3M announces public offering of notes

* 3M- public offering of notes,commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million of 63/8% debentures due 2028 and 5.70% notes due 2037​

3M CEO Inge Thulin resigns from Trump's manufacturing council

Aug 16 3M Co said on Wednesday Chief Executive Inge Thulin had resigned from President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Advisory Council.

BRIEF-3M board declares quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.175per share

BRIEF-Amy Hood elected to 3M board of directors

* 3M Co - ‍amy E. Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Microsoft, has been elected to 3M's board​

