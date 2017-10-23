Edition:
India

Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)

MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,410.65INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-34.95 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs2,445.60
Open
Rs2,425.00
Day's High
Rs2,453.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Volume
2,367
Avg. Vol
10,882
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60

Select another date:

Fri, Aug 4 2017

BRIEF-Monsanto India June-qtr profit down about 5 pct

* Profit in june quarter last year was 574 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 2.43 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2htsOTN Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Monsanto India March-qtr profit rises about 62 pct

* Profit before tax in march quarter last year was 226 million rupees; total revenue was 932.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More MNSN.NS Market Views