Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)
MNSN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,410.65INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-34.95 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs2,445.60
Open
Rs2,425.00
Day's High
Rs2,453.00
Day's Low
Rs2,401.00
Volume
2,367
Avg. Vol
10,882
52-wk High
Rs2,980.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,155.60
BRIEF-Monsanto India June-qtr profit down about 5 pct
* Profit in june quarter last year was 574 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 2.43 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2htsOTN Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Monsanto India March-qtr profit rises about 62 pct
* Profit before tax in march quarter last year was 226 million rupees; total revenue was 932.1 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
