Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

271.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs24.55 (+9.94%)
Prev Close
Rs246.95
Open
Rs253.00
Day's High
Rs284.00
Day's Low
Rs253.00
Volume
8,368,127
Avg. Vol
686,240
52-wk High
Rs284.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.82

BRIEF-India's Moil June-qtr profit more than doubles

* June quarter net profit 977.3 million rupees versus profit of 471.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-India's Moil announces MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY 2017-2018

* Says memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its administrative ministry (Ministry of Steel)

BRIEF-Ujaas Energy gets order from MOIL Ltd for 5.5 MW(AC)

* Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEQZxI) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Moil March-qtr profit surges

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 213.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 2.11 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rQneih) Further company coverage:

