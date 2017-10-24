BRIEF-India's Moil announces MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY 2017-2018 * Says memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its administrative ministry (Ministry of Steel)

BRIEF-Ujaas Energy gets order from MOIL Ltd for 5.5 MW(AC) * Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC)