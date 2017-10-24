Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)
MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
271.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's Moil June-qtr profit more than doubles
* June quarter net profit 977.3 million rupees versus profit of 471.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Moil announces MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY 2017-2018
* Says memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its administrative ministry (Ministry of Steel)
BRIEF-Ujaas Energy gets order from MOIL Ltd for 5.5 MW(AC)
* Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEQZxI) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Moil March-qtr profit surges
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 213.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 2.11 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rQneih) Further company coverage:
