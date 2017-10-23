Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.BO)
Thu, Aug 10 2017
Motherson Sumi first-quarter profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024
* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%
BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue
* Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems says co made no announcement on bond sale by unit
* Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."
Motherson Sumi March-quarter profit rises 20 percent, beats estimates
India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.
BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:
