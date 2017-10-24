Edition:
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MOSS.NS)

MOSS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

358.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.50 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
Rs354.95
Open
Rs355.95
Day's High
Rs359.55
Day's Low
Rs354.25
Volume
2,918,801
Avg. Vol
2,637,753
52-wk High
Rs361.40
52-wk Low
Rs185.57

Thu, Aug 10 2017

Motherson Sumi first-quarter profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates

Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates.

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems June-qtr consol profit down about 21 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 3.47 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems unit prices EUR 300 mln non-call life senior notes due July 2024

* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems gets members' nod for bonus share issue

* Gets members' nod for issuance of bonus shares to the existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems says co made no announcement on bond sale by unit

* Clarifies on news item "Motherson Sumi's Dutch unit plans euro 500-m bond sale."

Motherson Sumi March-quarter profit rises 20 percent, beats estimates

India-based auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd posted a better-than-expected 20 percent growth in March-quarter consolidated net profit, buoyed by higher sales in foreign markets.

BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue

* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:

