Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)

MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

317.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
Rs314.45
Open
Rs314.40
Day's High
Rs319.90
Day's Low
Rs314.40
Volume
446,447
Avg. Vol
1,091,180
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80

BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term

* Says for Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in june due to GST transition.

BRIEF-India's Marico June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.36 billion rupees versus profit of 2.68 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Marico unit buys business of Isoplus

* Says unit Marico South Africa bought business including related intellectual property rights of Isoplus

MEDIA-India's Marico to expand Saffola brand as part of three-year strategy - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Marico looks to diversify product portfolio in Bangladesh - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Marico March-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.53 billion rupees

