Mercator Ltd (MRCT.NS)

MRCT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

41.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs41.65
Open
Rs42.00
Day's High
Rs42.00
Day's Low
Rs40.15
Volume
1,062,168
Avg. Vol
1,466,142
52-wk High
Rs55.25
52-wk Low
Rs32.95

Mon, Oct 9 2017

BRIEF-India's Mercator sells vessel to Natalia Shipping for 247 mln rupees

* Says ‍sold vessel Prem Poorva for consideration of 247 million rupees to Natalia Shipping; proceeds would be used to repay debts​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wIgrGm Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mercator gets maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust

* Says got maintenance dredging contract from Mormugao Port Trust for INR 158 million

BRIEF-India's Mercator seeks shareholders' nod to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 50 mln

* Seeks shareholders' nod to raise an aggregate amount of up to USD 50 million

BRIEF-Mercator to consider restructuring shipping, dredging business into separate entities​

* Initiated study to explore possibility of demerger of business via restructuring of shipping, dredging business into separate entities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Mercator approves raising of funds up to $50 mln

* Approved raising of funds up to an aggregate amount of USD $50 million by way of issue of securities among other methods

BRIEF-Mercator gets contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port worth 150 mln rupees

* Says received a contract for maintenance dredging at Karaikal port

BRIEF-Mercator Ltd gets contract by New Mangalore Port Trust

* Says aggregate value of contract is INR 980 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

