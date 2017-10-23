Martinrea International Inc (MRE.TO)
MRE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.36CAD
20 Oct 2017
12.36CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.36
$12.36
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
216,680
216,680
52-wk High
$12.88
$12.88
52-wk Low
$6.70
$6.70
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-Martinrea International Q2 sales C$972.8 mln
* Martinrea International Inc. Reports record quarterly earnings, strong margin improvement and announces dividend
BRIEF-Martinrea International reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.55
* Martinrea International Inc reports record quarterly earnings, strong margin improvement and announces dividend
BRIEF-Martinrea International Q1 adjusted EPS C$0.45
* Martinrea International Inc. Reports record quarterly earnings and announces dividend
BRIEF-Martinrea International reports Q1 adjusted EPS c$0.45
* Continue to expect operating margins to improve to over 6 pct by end of 2017
Select another date: