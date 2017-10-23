MRF Ltd (MRF.BO)
MRF.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
63,549.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-79.45 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs63,628.40
Open
Rs63,405.00
Day's High
Rs63,649.40
Day's Low
Rs62,400.10
Volume
500
Avg. Vol
1,046
52-wk High
Rs74,100.00
52-wk Low
Rs46,202.00
Fri, Sep 22 2017
BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins
BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct
* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
