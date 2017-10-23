MRF Ltd (MRF.NS)
MRF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63,490.60INR
3:41pm IST
63,490.60INR
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-31.90 (-0.05%)
Rs-31.90 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs63,522.50
Rs63,522.50
Open
Rs63,250.00
Rs63,250.00
Day's High
Rs63,600.00
Rs63,600.00
Day's Low
Rs62,409.80
Rs62,409.80
Volume
12,588
12,588
Avg. Vol
11,098
11,098
52-wk High
Rs74,147.50
Rs74,147.50
52-wk Low
Rs46,199.90
Rs46,199.90
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 22 2017
BUZZ-Growth recovery to drive India's tyre sector re-rating - Deutsche Bank
** Deutsche Bank starts coverage on MRF Ltd and Ceat Ltd with "buy" rating and PT of 80,000 rupees and 2,150 rupees respectively, citing revival in volume growth and margins
BRIEF-India's MRF Ltd June qtr profit down about 78 pct
* June quarter profit 1.07 billion rupees versus profit of 4.91 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's MRF seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uUXAHM) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's MRF March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
Select another date: