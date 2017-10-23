Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N)
63.88USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.13 (+0.20%)
$63.75
$63.81
$63.99
$63.57
3,929,277
2,761,567
$66.80
$58.29
BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck submit application for breast cancer drug in Japan
* ASTRAZENECA AND MSD RAPIDLY ADVANCE LYNPARZA IN JAPAN WITH A SECOND REGULATORY SUBMISSION
Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc , moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
UPDATE 1-Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 in chronic care
Oct 20 Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
Merck to cut 1,800 U.S. sales jobs, add 960 jobs in chronic care
Oct 20 Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, moving to a new sales team structure in the United States, plans to cut 1,800 sales positions, while adding 960 jobs to a new chronic care sales force, the company said on Friday.
Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 million: Verisk's PCS
NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.
CORRECTED-Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 mln -Verisk's PCS
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Insurers could pay $275 million to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.
Merck cyber attack may cost insurers $275 mln - Verisk's PCS
NEW YORK Insurers could pay $275 million to cover the insured portion of drugmaker Merck & Co's loss from a cyber attack in June, according to a forecast by Verisk Analytics Inc's Property Claim Services (PCS) unit.
BRIEF-U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza
* U.S. FDA accepts regulatory submission for lynparza® (olaparib) in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review
BRIEF-Merck announces updated overall survival findings from Phase 3 trial of KEYTRUDA
* Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) more than doubled median overall survival compared to chemotherapy after two years of follow up in first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of PD-L1
Astra and Merck win speedy review for Lynparza in breast cancer
LONDON U.S. regulators have granted a priority review to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza as a treatment for breast cancer, putting it on track for potential approval in the new disease area during the first quarter of 2018.
- The Market Is Skeptical About Roche Ahead Of Major Trial Read-Outs
- Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q3 2017 Update
- Why Are These 6 Dow Stocks Fairly Valued?: Part 4 Of 5
- 3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 19, 2017
- Market Is Not Waiting For Tax Reform - Cramer's Mad Money (10/18/17)
- Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Gilead's Brave New World, AZN's Lynparza SNDA, RXDX Entrectinib Shows Positive Results