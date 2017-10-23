Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct
* Says Sept total production of 151,239 vehicles versus 146,434 vehicles Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0B5EE Further company coverage:
BUZZ-Maruti Suzuki India near-term outlook positive - Credit Suisse
** Credit Suisse expects Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's Q2 margins to improve Q-o-Q on better product mix and operating leverage; keeps "neutral" rating on carmaker
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says August total sales up about 24 pct
* Says August total sales of 163,701 vehicles versus 132,211 vehicles last year
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India July total sales up about 21 pct
* Says July total sales of 165,346 vehicles versus 137,116 vehicles last year
Maruti Suzuki profit disappoints on costs, tax hit
Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling car maker, posted a quarterly profit that missed estimates even though sales grew steadily, as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.
India's Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit up 4.4 pct, misses estimates
July 27 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top-selling car maker, posted a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, but missed estimates as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide sales tax ate into earnings.
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Q1 costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, expenses
* Says costs were impacted by higher commodity prices, and sales promotion & marketing expenses in Q1
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India June-qtr profit up 4.4 pct
* June quarter profit 15.56 billion rupees versus profit of 14.91 billion rupees last year
TABLE-India's Maruti Suzuki June vehicle sales up 7.6 pct y/y
July 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in June: June 2017 June 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 106,394 98,840 7.6 DOMESTIC SALES 93,263 92,133 1.2 CARS 69,970 72,551 -3.6 EXPORTS 13,131 6,707 95.8 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)
BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India May total sales up 11.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 136962 vehicles versus 123,034 vehicles last year