Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$78.81
--
--
--
386
6,647,320
$78.96
$56.66
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up
SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.
BRIEF-EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry
* EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
UPDATE 1-Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft
Oct 18 A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.
Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013
Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.
