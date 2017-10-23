Edition:
India

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

78.81USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$78.81
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
386
Avg. Vol
6,647,320
52-wk High
$78.96
52-wk Low
$56.66

Fri, Oct 20 2017

Photo

Microsoft expands rural U.S. campaign with Green Bay Packers tie-up

SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp has teamed up with the National Football League's Green Bay Packers in a $10 million partnership intended to spur tech innovation in Wisconsin, the software company said on Thursday.



BRIEF-‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​

* ‍EY is extending alliance with Microsoft to bring digital solutions to Agribusiness Industry​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Native American tribe holding patents sues Amazon and Microsoft

A Native American tribe sued Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp in federal court in Virginia on Wednesday for infringing supercomputer patents it is holding for a technology firm.

Exclusive: Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack in 2013

Microsoft Corp's secret internal database for tracking bugs in its own software was broken into by a highly sophisticated hacking group more than four years ago, according to five former employees, in only the second known breach of such a corporate database.

