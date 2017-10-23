Canada's finmin says will adopt blind trust, divest assets OTTAWA, Oct 19 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday he has told the federal ethics watchdog he will place his assets in a blind trust and work to divest his holdings in Morneau Shepell Inc amid allegations he had a conflict of interest.

Canada finance minister seeks advice on conflict of interest OTTAWA Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau asked on Tuesday to meet with the country's ethics watchdog, according to a letter released by his office, amid charges by opposition politicians that he has a conflict of interest because his personal holdings are not in a blind trust.

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell reports 7.7 pct rise in Q2 revenue * Morneau Shepell reports 2017 second quarter financial results; Michele Trogni appointed to board of directors

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell Inc says insurance carrier selected co's Abiliti absence solution * U.S.-based insurance carrier selected Morneau Shepell's Abiliti absence solution to integrate with leave and disability products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell welcomes Stephen Liptrap as CEO * Morneau Shepell welcomes Stephen Liptrap to his new role as president and ceo