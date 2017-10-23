Aug 15 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price retail chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reported a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales at established stores as discounts attracted more shoppers.

May 16 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, on Tuesday posted its slowest comparable-store sales growth in more than 10 quarters, adding to the gloom in the retail industry.