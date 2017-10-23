CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Cost cuts help Wal-Mart's South African arm Massmart JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 Massmart Holdings Ltd , the South African arm of Wal-Mart, reported a small rise in half-year earnings on Thursday, helped by cost cuts as cash-strapped shoppers spent warily.

BRIEF-Massmart records H1 HEPS of 151.8 cents * H1 HEADLINE EARNINGS 328.6 MILLION RAND VERSUS 320.6 MILLION RAND A YEAR AGO

South Africa's Massmart flags slower sales growth JOHANNESBURG, July 17 South African retailer Massmart reported a sharp slowdown in half-year sales growth on Monday as its home market slipped into recession.

BRIEF-Massmart total sales up 0.5 pct for 26 weeks to 25 June * ‍Massmart's total sales for 26 weeks to 25 June 2017 amounted to 42.5 bln rand, representing an increase of 0.5 pct​

Wal-Mart's South African arm Massmart reports drop in like-for-like sales JOHANNESBURG, May 25 South African-based retailer Massmart, majority-owned by Wal-Mart Inc , reported on Thursday a near 2 percent fall in overall same-store sales in the first five months of the current year, as outlets outside its home market underperformed.