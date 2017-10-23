MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)
12,699.02ZAc
23 Oct 2017
184.02 (+1.47%)
12,515.00
12,552.00
12,712.00
12,552.00
2,758,732
6,037,922
13,495.00
10,837.00
Thu, Aug 3 2017
UPDATE 3-MTN returns to first-half profit after turbulent 2016
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile phone operator, on Thursday returned to profit in the first half of the year, helping the company to move on from a turbulent 2016 that highlighted the risks of its emerging markets strategy.
South Africa's MTN swings to $294 mln H1 profit
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 MTN Group, Africa's biggest mobile phone operator, returned to first-half profit on Thursday in the absence of one-off charges related to a $1.1 billion Nigerian fine.
BRIEF-MTN Group says on track to meet FY 2017 guidance
* MTN GROUP LTD - ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 (FY2017) GUIDANCE COMMUNICATED IN MARCH 2017
BRIEF-MTN Group expects interim 2017 basic HEPS between 210-230 cents
* SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED THAT MTN EXPECTS TO REPORT INTERIM 2017 BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 210 CENTS AND 230 CENTS
Guinea Bissau reaches $47 mln deal on submarine cable
BISSAU, July 19 Guinea Bissau has agreed a memorandum of understanding with the World Bank, Orange and MTN for a $47 million project to link the country to a submarine telecoms cable connecting Africa with Europe, the government said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-MTN expects to report improvement of at least 20 pct in HY 2017 HEPS, EPS
* Expects to report an improvement of at least 20% in both headline earnings per share (HEPS) and earnings per share (EPS) for HY ended 30 June 2017
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Naspers in talks with MTN over pay-TV deal
JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to the mobile operator's subscribers, Naspers said on Monday.
South Africa's Naspers says in talks with MTN over pay-TV supply deal
JOHANNESBURG, May 22 South African broadcaster Naspers is in talks with Africa's biggest mobile operator MTN Group to supply pay-TV content to MTN subscribers, Naspers spokeswoman said on Monday.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN to invest $295 mln in Iranian Net broadband network
JOHANNESBURG, May 8 South Africa's MTN Group has agreed to invest more than $295 million in Iranian Net, a fixed line broadband network in which it is to buy an initial 49 percent stake.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's MTN records higher Q1 revenue on strong data
JOHANNESBURG, May 3 MTN Group reported a 7.1 percent rise in first-quarter group revenue helped by a strong performance in data services, Africa's biggest mobile phone operator said on Wednesday.
