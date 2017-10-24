BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth INR 55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considers proposal for assets monetization‍​ * Says proceeds from assets monetization‍​ to be used to lower debt

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows * June quarter loss 7.03 billion rupees versus loss of 7.18 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts * Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties