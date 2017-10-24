Edition:
India

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL.NS)

MTNL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

20.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs19.90
Open
Rs20.00
Day's High
Rs20.65
Day's Low
Rs19.90
Volume
1,598,604
Avg. Vol
1,501,437
52-wk High
Rs27.45
52-wk Low
Rs15.60

Tue, Oct 3 2017

BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 55 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2yUQZPu Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth INR 55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mahanagar Telephone Nigam considers proposal for assets monetization‍​

* Says proceeds from assets monetization‍​ to be used to lower debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2w73zKD Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam June-qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss 7.03 billion rupees versus loss of 7.18 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts

* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties

BRIEF-India's Mahanagar Telephone Nigam posts March-qtr loss

* Net profit in march quarter last year was 1.89 ln rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.93 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r7dqPL) Further company coverage:

